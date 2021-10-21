900 Shares in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $431.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.76. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

