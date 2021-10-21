89bio’s (ETNB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 89bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $349.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. 89bio has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

