$887.73 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $887.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $874.20 million to $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $228.04. The stock had a trading volume of 178,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day moving average of $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.