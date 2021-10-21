$76.48 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report $76.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.01 million and the lowest is $63.48 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $298.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.92 million to $337.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 245,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

