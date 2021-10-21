$7.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the highest is $7.52 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.03 billion to $33.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

