$7.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the highest is $7.52 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.03 billion to $33.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,417,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.