6,500 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,534,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Novavax by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,247 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,975. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVAX opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

