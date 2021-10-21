$599.75 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post $599.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.20 million and the lowest is $557.61 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

EQR stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $84.96. 15,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 204,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 42.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.