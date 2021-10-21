5,300 Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

