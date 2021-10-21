$50.13 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post sales of $50.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $85.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $191.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $198.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million.

ASPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 43,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,000. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

