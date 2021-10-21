$443.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $443.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.20 million and the highest is $460.20 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $498.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. 13,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

