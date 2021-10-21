43,300 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 198,492 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $741,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

