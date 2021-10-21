3,702 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

VOYA opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

