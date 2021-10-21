3,544 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,584,000 after purchasing an additional 297,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,775,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

