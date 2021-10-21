3,538 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth $27,000.

NUVA stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,905.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

