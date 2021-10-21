35,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

DIDI opened at 8.62 on Thursday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.25.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

