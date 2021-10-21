$340.70 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report sales of $340.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the lowest is $338.39 million. Verso reported sales of $306.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Verso by 109,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 116,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,557. The firm has a market cap of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.