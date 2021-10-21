33,460 Shares in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Holicity in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Holicity in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Holicity alerts:

Shares of HOL opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Holicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.