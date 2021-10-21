314,287 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 314,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

