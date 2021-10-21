$3.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $204.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.