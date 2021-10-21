28,810 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $10,556,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 830.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 165,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 152.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

