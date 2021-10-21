2,581 Shares in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $540.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

