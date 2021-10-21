$245.33 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $245.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.40 million. LivaNova posted sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

