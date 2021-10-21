2,250 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 121.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 116,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 36.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

