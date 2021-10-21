$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $220.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.84 million and the highest is $224.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $912.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

DT traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.75. The stock had a trading volume of 895,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $78.98.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 12.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 138.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

