21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

