21,948 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Purchased by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

ADER opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.