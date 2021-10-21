$2.56 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Argus upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock opened at $421.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.96. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

