$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.67 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.92 billion to $10.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.24. 68,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,683. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

