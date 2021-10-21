$2.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.14. Nordson posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

NDSN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.93. 639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,521. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $249.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

