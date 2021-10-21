16,748 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,748 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 48.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $15,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Model N by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 304,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

