1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes $9.39 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 80,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 19,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,527. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

