1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. The Korea Fund makes up 1.2% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of The Korea Fund worth $25,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,463,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 78.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.55. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

