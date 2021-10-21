1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,738 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,503. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

