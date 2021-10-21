15,469 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CSX opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

