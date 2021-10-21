1,391 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.30.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
