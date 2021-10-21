1,315 Shares in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meredith by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Meredith by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

