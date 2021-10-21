1,312 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 893,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

CQP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.