$127.50 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post sales of $127.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.90 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $127.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $511.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $30.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $758.18. 736,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $668.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

