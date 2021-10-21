112,011 Shares in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cango as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cango by 95.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CANG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of CANG stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cango Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 99.11% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

