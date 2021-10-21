$103.32 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to announce sales of $103.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.45 million and the lowest is $102.20 million. Regional Management posted sales of $90.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $409.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.05 million to $411.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $450.18 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $452.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,156. The firm has a market cap of $593.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regional Management by 256.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

