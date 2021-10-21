100,000 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Purchased by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,018. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

