$1.72 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Gilead Sciences posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $66.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

