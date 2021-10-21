$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.81. 29,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

