$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

