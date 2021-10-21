$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.