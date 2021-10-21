$0.84 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Pentair posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNR opened at $73.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. Pentair has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

