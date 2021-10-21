-$0.72 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

