$0.24 EPS Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

