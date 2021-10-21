$0.22 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

RPAI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 442,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

