$0.22 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.21. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

RPAI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 442,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.