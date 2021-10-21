$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $709.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

